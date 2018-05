news

Rapper Keeny Ice is here again with another Hip-hop single, "Barcode".

In this song,the 2018 VMAs "Best rapper of the year" addressed certain issues including the fast pace at which Rap fizzling out of the system.

He also went hard on colleague rappers which is already a major subject for discussion in the media.

"Barcode" is the Moshes Musik signed artiste's second Hip-hip song in two years after "Gankivi".

Listen to the song and share your views.