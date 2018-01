news

Musician Keeny Ice is here again with another mind-blowing song, titled ”Elevate” and produced by Two Bars.

The song released under the management of Mo’shes Musik features Spicer,whose wonderful performance on the song is something worth talking about .

“Elevate” tells Keeny Ice’s gradual success story;the hustle,disappointment,temptation and his flourishing career as a musician against all odds.

Signed by a Nigerian record label last year, the Rapper has been working passionately to impact his following and music lovers beyond borders.

Hit the download button to get the new song from Keeny Ice and be inspired.