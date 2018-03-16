Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage)


Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage)

Musician Klenzen begs "Carolina" to love him unconditionally. Enjoy the full track below.

  • Published:
Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage) play

Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After his previous release titled “Not Alone”, fast rising artiste, Klenzen is back with another lovely jam titled "Carolina".

In this song, Klenzen talks about the beauty of Carolina, and how her love is blinding him.

Unlike the feeling of true love, Carolina seems to be a material girl who is only interested in things around Klenzen.

Klenzen who can't seem to stop loving Carolina regardless, begs her for a change of heart and mind.

Well, that's not going to be easy for Carolina, who is only interested in designer outfits

The verses in "Carolina" are well arranged and with a very groovy beat, the song would definitely get you on your feet.

Production credit goes to Topage.

Download or stream "Carolina" from below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx Music Video Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx
Music Video: Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God Music Video Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God
Ghud Music: Battle for top spot Ghud Music Battle for top spot
Theophilus Amoah Baah: Ruff N Smooth hasn’t split - Manager debunks rumours Theophilus Amoah Baah Ruff N Smooth hasn’t split - Manager debunks rumours
Tribute concert: Bullet bashes artistes for demanding performance fee for Ebony's tribute concert Tribute concert Bullet bashes artistes for demanding performance fee for Ebony's tribute concert
Nana Appiah Mensah: "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

Video: Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx Video Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx
Video: Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God Video Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God
Music Video: Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reigns Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reigns



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Media Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FMbullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Tribute to Ebony Reigns Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad...bullet
4 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated;...bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Tribute concert Bullet bashes artistes for demanding...bullet
7 Ghud Music Charts Top 10 most played songs of first week of...bullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
9 Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" -...bullet
10 Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God
Ghud Music Battle for top spot
Theophilus Amoah Baah Ruff N Smooth hasn’t split - Manager debunks rumours
Tribute concert Bullet bashes artistes for demanding performance fee for Ebony's tribute concert
Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians
Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale

Top Videos

1 Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemainebullet
2 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
3 Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reignsbullet
4 Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Walebullet
5 Audio Sarkodie & B4Bonah - Sofo Mokobullet
6 Audio Sarkodie - Check Your Paybullet
7 Video Edem - Fie Fuorbullet
8 Stonebwoy's Audiobullet
9 Music Video Mabiina- True Lovebullet
10 Music Video Jinjah - Adakabullet

Music

Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole)
New Music Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole)
Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface &amp; Lemaine
Music Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine
Ghud Music
Ghud Music Your music data and chart hub