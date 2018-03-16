New Music: Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage)

Musician Klenzen begs "Carolina" to love him unconditionally. Enjoy the full track below.
In this song, Klenzen talks about the beauty of Carolina, and how her love is blinding him.
Unlike the feeling of true love, Carolina seems to be a material girl who is only interested in things around Klenzen.
Well, that's not going to be easy for Carolina, who is only interested in designer outfits
The verses in "Carolina" are well arranged and with a very groovy beat, the song would definitely get you on your feet.
Production credit goes to Topage.
Download or stream "Carolina" from below.