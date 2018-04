news

Canadian based Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mante bounces back with a new one for music lovers to enjoy.

Kofi Mante's new single reflects on the memories of the good old high life that speaks to the heart.

Titled "Okwantuni", the song talks about the struggles people face while traveling for greener pastures.

It sheds light on the fear of the unknown as travelers move from village to village, cities to countries and countries to continents.

The song is a blend of Highlife fused together beautifully with Hip-hop and from Kofi Mante's upcoming maiden album.

Produced by Nakay Mix.