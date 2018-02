news

Rising Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Kophi KulCha is claiming the Kumasi Dancehall King in his latest potential banger.

The song, titled "Kumasi Dancehall God" sees the newcomer brag about his potentials on the Dancehall fraternity.

"Kumasi Dancehall God" is a mid-tempo Dancehall jam that suits every occasion.

Download and listen to the song produced by Mysta T below and don't forget to share your views with us.