It's time to update your playlist for the month of June with something new and awesome.

Up and coming musician Nana Agyei is out with his first single of the year in a classic Afro Highlife song titled "Gimme Love."

The song inspired by the legendary Highlife artiste, Kojo Antwi and produce by Tari Wiizi is already making waves after it was released on June 1, 2018.

Download and listen to the song below and don't forget share your views with us.

false Nana Agyei- Gimme Love (Produce by Teri Wiizi)