New Music: Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)

Nana Yaa has released her first single for the year titled "Woman Power".

Ghana’s female Highlife, Neo-soul and Afro pop artiste Nana Yaa has released her first single for the year titled "Woman Power".

The song that was produced by Citruss Beatz is tagged as the official women anthem as it portrays and sells the power of women.

In talking about her new jam, Nana Yaa who is known in real life as Nana Yaa Thomas explained the concept of the song as; ‘celebrating the power of a woman’. I mean this song is for every woman across the world, it is about time we embrace our God given power on earth and use it very well – She added.

Nana Yaa also mentioned that the song is for the men who loves and appreciates the power of a woman.

“Woman Power” upon release has so far received huge response on and off radio as fans keep on requesting the single.

In her appreciation message to fans, the ‘My Hunny’ hit maker opined that she is so grateful to all the DJ, Presenters and TV stations pushing her music especially this new jam – Woman Power.

To the fans, she said that the love for you guys is priceless. ‘Keep on requesting woman power on your favourite radio station and share it among friends – her final words.

Listen and download Woman Power now.

