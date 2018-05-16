Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy)


Nazz, who hails from the Northern Region of Ghana, is counted among the best new artistes from the region even though he is less than 2 years in the show business.

One of Ghana’s promising vocal performers, Nazz Official is out with an inspirational track, titled “Life Dey Go”.

His latest masterpiece sheds light on the struggles and hustles people go through in their daily lives and the need to withstand obstacles.

“They say the life we live//Nobody be perfect//Man for pray for water//Cos this life be desert//Some go hate you die//When they hear you make am//But even if they try//Me, I still go dey make am,” Nazz opens the low-tempo Afrobeats groove sound with an inspiring verse.

He fused his native dialect with Pidgin and the result? Perfect!

Stream the song produced by Stunnaboy below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

