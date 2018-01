24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Fast-rising rapper O’bkay (formally trading by the stage name Sir Tino) of MTN Hitmaker fame has released a new song.

The song features his label mate and VGMA 2012 Male vocalist of the year Kesse and MTN hitmaker winner Kurl Songx.

The song was produced by Showersebiem and Kaywa off his maiden EP 95-93.

O’bkay is currently signed on to Auzy Media, home of other musicians like Lord Paper, XO Senavoe.

Listen to the song below;