24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Marking his 21st birthday today (June 16), Renzel Music signed act O.L dishes out this brand new single “Juju” after a long while since releasing his last single “Hangover”.

This masterpiece features Burniton Music Group artiste Kelvyn Boy.

The two young singers express that intense love this unknown lady gives them which has that feeling as if they’ve been captured by Spiritual Forces simply termed in Africa as “Juju”.

Song was produced by O.L, mixed and mastered by Aaron Dugud.

Enjoy