Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)


New Music Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)

The two link up once again on the breezy new single "Moesha" produced by Jam Master Jay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ) play

Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)
Start your weekend off the right way with this new jam from Ghana's Hipife heavyweights Obrafour and Sarkodie.

The two link up once again on the breezy new single "Moesha" produced by Jam Master Jay. We get to hear Obrafour express his regret after letting the love his life walk out of his life on the 4 minute track as he and Sarkodie go back and forth about regrets after their actions and decisions.

It's a light, mid-tempo cut that sets the perfect vibe for the oncoming cold weather.

This is the duo's latest collaboration following earlier bangers like "Hiplife," "Hope" and more!

They make a pretty dependable duo when it comes to delivering bangers considering their earlier offerings.

Video for ‘Moesha’ is in the works and will premiere in a few weeks.

Listen to Obrafour's and Sarkodie's "Moesha" down below.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

