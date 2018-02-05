news

A lot of people have over the years raised concerns and many questions about why the world celebrates Mother’s Day more than Father’s Day and it seems one of the answers is embedded in Otuntu’s latest song, titled “Popee”.

In the singer and rapper's latest song, he makes some shocking revelations about the hell he went through while growing up in the hands of his father.

“Popee” is a true life experience, according to Otuntu.

He tells Pulse.com.gh that “It’s an experience I had with my dad. (My) mum had to leave and I had to figure tins out by myself.

“These are things I wish I could tell back then. (I) remember when I learnt mum was leaving, I went to dad’s room to knock on the door. (I) wanted to confront him but ‘he opened the door and all I said was good morning’.”

Otuntu divulges so many secrets in the song that is exclusive to your ears.

Production credit goes to Methmix and add-lips and backing of the chorus from D Cryme.

Stream the full song below.