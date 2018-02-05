Otuntu makes some shocking revelations about the hell he went through while growing up in the hands of his father.
“Popee” is a true life experience, according to Otuntu.
“These are things I wish I could tell back then. (I) remember when I learnt mum was leaving, I went to dad’s room to knock on the door. (I) wanted to confront him but ‘he opened the door and all I said was good morning’.”
Otuntu divulges so many secrets in the song that is exclusive to your ears.
Production credit goes to Methmix and add-lips and backing of the chorus from D Cryme.
Stream the full song below.