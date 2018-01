news

Pan-African rap artiste, Phrimpong has taken his first music shot of the year, produced by rising beat genius Emrys.

He titles this piece of creativity “Medaase” translated to English as 'Thank You'.

“Medaase” is in appreciation for the love and support bestowed on him by friends, DJs, bloggers, crew members and his entire fan base, labelling them the foundation and strength to his eminent talent and fast growing brand.

Phrimpong has promised a talent-studded releases for the year of which “Medaase” cuts the first turf, next to “Wanya Lie No” featuring Eno Barony and Amerado.

Stream below.