William Ramzy Amui, popularly known as Ramzy, first runner-up in the first edition of music reality show, "Stars of the Future" has released his first single, Asomdwee after joining Royalty Music owned by multiple award-winning gospel songstress Ohemaa Mercy and her husband.

Ramzy together with Ohemaa Mercy, Francis Amo and Bro Philemon in 2017 were announced as four artistes signed on the record label launched in April last year.

The budding musician after the announcement was quite busily preparing to release spirit-filled songs.

The song "Asomdwee" produced by renowned music producer Kaywa is a slow tempo music to worship the maker.

Download and listen to Ramzy Amui’s Asomdee’ tune below: