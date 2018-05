24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Rap Fada after inking a juicy deal with PM Productions has released his first single under the record label.

The rapper is out with a Willis-Beatz produced song titled, Otan. The new Rap Fada song features talented singer Bra Jhoe.

Raf Fada on the inspirational mid-tempo song showcases his rap dexterity to prove why management of PM Production settled on him as their first signee.

The record company owned by Ghana footballer, William Amamoo who applies his trade with Swedish-based Härnösands FF signed the musician for five years.

Enjoy Rap Fada's new single, Otan which features Bra Jhoe and produced by Willis Beatz below: