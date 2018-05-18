news

Rising into the international spotlight through their successful appearance on the UK X Factor 2015 which saw them finishing as first runners-up and landing them a Record deal with Simon Cowell’s label SYCO MUSIC in early 2016, Reggie N Bollie’s World Domination journey continues with their new upcoming single WHINE UP.

Their quest for success began over a decade ago from their homeland Ghana as solo artists, with Bollie making his mark and dominating many African countries with his hit single "Kiss your Bride" and Reggie achieving huge success with "Virgin", "4 Sale", "Adoma" and "Victims" which won him the acclaimed award for "Best Music for National Development" at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards.

2017 was topped with the release of their first album “Uncommon Favours” under their own Independent Record Label F.R.O.D MUSIC LTD. The album’s track list includes “New Girl” (UK iTunes Chart: #5 - Ghana iTunes Chart: #1 - UK Official Charts: #26 - Scottish Official Charts: #8), “This Is The Life”, “Bumaye” and several massive collaborations with the likes of Ghana’s Wiyala and Wutah on “Good Vibes” and “Toast and Party” respectively, Nigerian music Legend 2Face Idibia on “All The Way Up” as well as with Grammy Award Winner & Dancehall King Beenie Man with “On The Floor”.

With a total of 14 Million streams on Spotify, 12 Million overall views on YouTube and an impressive online following, Reggie N Bollie’s career has been blessed with nonstop performances around the UK and Europe since

2015, prestigious International Awards recognitions such as the “Best UK Music Artist Award” at the 2017 IARA Awards (International Achievements Recognition Awards), the “2017 Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist” at the Ghana Music Awards UK and also being bestowed the prestigious honour of being appointed as Ghana Tourism Ambassadors for UK & Europe.

Best known for their unique vibrant sound which blends the many music cultures they have been exposed to over the years, the duo are now ready to take summer 2018 by storm with the highly infectious Afrobeat single WHINE UP produced by top Ghanaian producer DR RAY.

Summing up WHINE UP in their own words, the duo said: "Whine Up is our first official release of 2018. It is much more than a feel-good vibe song. This is the new heat wave, the African fire! We are ready to take people straight to the dancefloor and immerse them in our pure Ghanaian Afrobeat sound and culture for the summer."

WHINE UP is setting the scene for new exciting times for the incredible duo who are full of energy, style and commitment to confidently take their future into their own hands and suitably following their motto and slogan "Fearlessly Ruling Our Destinies".

Enjoy the song below: