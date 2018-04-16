New Music: Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor

Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod. by JMJ)
news
Before delivering what many have described at the ‘best performance of the night’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he preluded with a song which sounded different to everyone in the auditorium.
It’s actually an unreleased Gospel song, titled “Brighter Day”.
The song features SarkCess Music signee, Akwaboah and legendary rapper Obrafour.
It’s a slow tempo jam produced by Xtra Large Music CEO, JMJ.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana? Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.
Author
David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli