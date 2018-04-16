Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor


"Brighter Day" features SarkCess Music signee, Akwaboah and legendary rapper Obrafour.

  Published:
Before delivering what many have described at the ‘best performance of the night’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he preluded with a song which sounded different to everyone in the auditorium.

It’s actually an unreleased Gospel song, titled “Brighter Day”.

The song features SarkCess Music signee, Akwaboah and legendary rapper Obrafour.

It’s a slow tempo jam produced by Xtra Large Music CEO, JMJ.

Stream the song below.

 

