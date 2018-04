news

SBeirg takes his heels off the hardcore rap accelerator as he plays the lover boy in his latest single, titled "Are You A Wife?".

The young rap virtuoso exhibits his versatility on a well-organised instrumentation woven by one of Ghana's most sought-after record producers, Apya.

SBeirg needs a wife this time and he is asking those after his heart that, so he quotes "Are You A Wife?".

Have some space, relax, download and listen to this potential jam and don't forget to share your views with us.