New Music: Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by WillisBeatz)

The "Jeje" hitmaker seems to have a lot of energy to spit out this year and "Slay Queen" is of no doubt one of them.
Sista Afia with her unique voice adds another value to the beat and for the message, she is sending in the song, you have to listen and enjoy yourself.
Indeed a great message by Sista Afia, and her management, BK Records and Ace Kandi Records promises to release the video for "Slay Queen" anytime soon.
Production credit goes to the award-winning producer, Willis Beatz.
Enjoy the song below.