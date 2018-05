news

Dat Peki Boi has returned. Afrobeat star Strique Phame has released two singles for his loyal fans' listening pleasure.

The songs entitled "So Me Mu" and "Me Dehye3: were both produced by Jerry K.

The song touches heavily on love and affection, with heart-soothing lyrics making them genuine tunes for every pleasant occasion.

These are his first new songs since the beginning of the year 2018, but certainly not his last, and are a direct follow-up to Borbor and Lean On Me which were both released in the latter part of 2017.

Listen to the track below.