Strongman - Monster feat. B4Bonah (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)


New Music Strongman - Monster feat. B4Bonah (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)

Strongman stirs up the Hip-hop scene with new single titled "Monster" which features B4Bonah.

  • Published:
Strongman - Monster feat. B4Bonah (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik) play

Strongman - Monster feat. B4Bonah (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)
Ghanaian rapper Strongman stirs up the Hip-hop scene with new single titled "Monster" which features B4Bonah.

Known for his ability to switch to any genre He feels the vibe for, the ‘Baby Girl’ hitmaker proves he still has the flow and delivery music lovers have always adored him for.

Throwing punches with great lyrical dexterity in the Twi language, Strongman pushes things up by adding up bits of English and pidgin to widen is scope.

MIMLife’s bad boy B4Boonah nails the hook with as usual making him perfect match for a song like this.

Signed to SarkCess Music, one would notice that Strongman has always found a way to up his game in any of his releases notwithstanding the genre of music.

Production credit to TubhaniMuzik.

