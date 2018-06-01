New Music: Wakili feat. HV - Today Today (Prod. by DabeatGod)

"Alhaji Format" hitmaker Wakili outdoors the official music video to her latest single, titled “Today Today”.
The song is a mid-tempo Afrobeat song which summarizes the everyday love life that exists in our communities.
Wakili is a singer, songwriter, performer and recording artist born in Kaduna state, Nigeria and she is popularly known for fusing the Hausa language in her music.
Wakili who is currently signed to Sugar Music Africa premiered her music Video for her hit single “Alhaji Format" which features “Haywaya” earlier this year and has since made waves on lots of TT stations across the country.
Download and listen below.