New Music: Wakili feat. HV - Today Today (Prod. by DabeatGod)

Jennifer Dikum, better known in showbiz as Wakili has released her latest single “Today Today” which features Liberian musician HV and it’s produced by the DabeatGod.

The song is a mid-tempo Afrobeat song which summarizes the everyday love life that exists in our communities.

Wakili is a singer, songwriter, performer and recording artist born in Kaduna state, Nigeria and she is popularly known for fusing the Hausa language in her music.

Wakili started music at the age of 14 in the church choir but started her career professionally in 2015, she has since then released several singles including Afurumginanya, Shukubambam, Tattoo and He knows. Her single “Walangolo” which was released in October 2016 gained massive attention and airplay across the country.

Wakili who is currently signed to Sugar Music Africa premiered her music Video for her hit single “Alhaji Format" which features “Haywaya” earlier this year and has since made waves on lots of TT stations across the country.

