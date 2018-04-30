news

Finally, Germany-based Ghanaian rap artiste Nsuo Kojo King has released the official music video for his song, titled “I No Dey See You Self”.

The song, which dropped a few months ago, was met by controversy involving NKZ Music record label owner Guru over an alleged copyright infringement.

But, after months of back and forth, Nsuo Kojo King has released the official music video for the song and it seems to worth the wait.

The video, directed by Bernd Hinz, portrays the struggles Nsuo Kojo King has gone through in his career and how he’s managed to conquer.

In the 3:40 minutes music video, Nsuo takes his hood buddies around to show them his struggle and brags about how far he has come in the music industry.

The video for the song produced by Mike Millz, comes with a big budget, according to the Nsuo Legacy management. They made the heavy investment due to the high standard expectations of their team and fans.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.