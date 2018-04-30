Home > Entertainment > Music >

Nsuo Kojo King drops big budget video for 'I No Dey See You Self'


Nsuo Kojo King Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self”

Nsuo Kojo King has released the official music video for his song, titled “I No Dey See You Self”.

  • Published:
Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self play

Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Finally, Germany-based Ghanaian rap artiste Nsuo Kojo King has released the official music video for his song, titled “I No Dey See You Self”.

The song, which dropped a few months ago, was met by controversy involving NKZ Music record label owner Guru over an alleged copyright infringement.

But, after months of back and forth, Nsuo Kojo King has released the official music video for the song and it seems to worth the wait.

The video, directed by Bernd Hinz, portrays the struggles Nsuo Kojo King has gone through in his career and how he’s managed to conquer.

In the 3:40 minutes music video, Nsuo takes his hood buddies around to show them his struggle and brags about how far he has come in the music industry.

The video for the song produced by Mike Millz, comes with a big budget, according to the Nsuo Legacy management. They made the heavy investment due to the high standard expectations of their team and fans.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Olamide: Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo" Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"
Zylofon Music: Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement Zylofon Music Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement
"Great You Are": AF Benjamin to inject 'life' into the Gospel scene with new single (Listen) "Great You Are" AF Benjamin to inject 'life' into the Gospel scene with new single (Listen)
'Gringo': Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video 'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video
Hitmaker: If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to succeed in Ghana's music industry- B.ryt Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to succeed in Ghana's music industry- B.ryt
Mike Akox: Ghanaian singer 'outclasses' Jamaican star Kranium at sold-out concert in Sydney Mike Akox Ghanaian singer 'outclasses' Jamaican star Kranium at sold-out concert in Sydney

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Adepa - Condemn Music Video Adepa - Condemn
Audio: Shatta Wale - Gringo Audio Shatta Wale - Gringo
Video: Kofi Kinaata - Play Video Kofi Kinaata - Play



Top Articles

1 'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new videobullet
2 Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to succeed in...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"bullet
5 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see...bullet
6 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 New Music Deon Boakye - Malaika (Remix) feat. Kelvyn Boy...bullet
9 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet
10 Adepa Self-acclaimed Dancehall queens should watch out...bullet

Related Articles

Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"
Zylofon Music Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement
"Great You Are" AF Benjamin to inject 'life' into the Gospel scene with new single (Listen)
'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video
Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to succeed in Ghana's music industry- B.ryt
Mike Akox Ghanaian singer 'outclasses' Jamaican star Kranium at sold-out concert in Sydney

Top Videos

1 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
3 Music Video Adepa - Condemnbullet
4 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
5 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
6 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
7 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
8 Video Deon Boakye - Ma Warebullet
9 Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodiebullet
10 Music Video Lady Kess - To Wo Boasebullet

Music

Shatta Wale - Gringo
New Music Shatta Wale - Gringo
Iwan ready to join rival Shatta Wale at Zylofon Media
Iwan Singer ready to join rival Shatta Wale at Zylofon Media
E.L headlines WatsUp TV "Le Concert Planet " concert in Burkina Faso
E.L Rapper headlines WatsUp TV "Le Concert Planet " concert in Burkina Faso
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy
One Africa Music Festival Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to represent Ghana in London