Home > Entertainment > Music >

Pablo Vicky-D is the new artiste to watch


Pablo Vicky-D Newcomer is the artiste to watch

The latest record label in town, HHG Records, a multi-national company has big plans for it’s latest star-in-waiting - Pablo Vicky-D (PVD).

  • Published:
Pablo Vicky-D play

Pablo Vicky-D
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It has to be said that 2017 was an incredible year for up-and-coming musical talents in Africa. Entering 2018, music lover and music bloggers will be passionate about voices that will churn out hit songs.

The latest record label in town, HHG Records, a multi-national company has big plans for it’s latest star-in-waiting - Pablo Vicky-D (PVD).

In the pipeline of HHG Records is the promising music act - PVD who is armed with songs and sounds that draws attention anytime is played.

play Pablo Vicky-D

 

PVD’s up and coming single titled ‘Fa Ma Me (Give It To Me)’ is an enjoyable track, the music is dynamite. Watching the Warri, Delta Nigerian born artiste perform soon will be a complete different explosion.

The song which is a good infusion of Afrobeats and Reggaetone is sure to appeal the listening ears of fans far and wide

When PVD’s single and video drops next week, it will show you a young man of talent and skill, but on stage and in the flesh, you will see a man ready for stardom.

play Pablo Vicky-D

 

HHG Records didn’t just sign a microphone monster, but a star in the making.

His voice is real and beautiful, and his songwriting will be breaking hearts well into 2018.

Just sit back and relax and wait for the Killbeatz produced banger and Vertex directed a music video in a week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Parisbeatz) New Music Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Parisbeatz)
High Grade Family: Samini's record label confirms Kofi Kinaata's exit High Grade Family Samini's record label confirms Kofi Kinaata's exit
New Music: Flowking Stone - Real Talk (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik) New Music Flowking Stone - Real Talk (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)
Kofi Kinaata: Singer exits Samini's High Grade Family Kofi Kinaata Singer exits Samini's High Grade Family
Shatta Wale: Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star
New Music: Joyce Blessing - I Swerve You (Prod. by Linkin) New Music Joyce Blessing - I Swerve You (Prod. by Linkin)

Recommended Videos

MUSIGA: Top 20 most played songs on radio in Ghana in 2017 MUSIGA Top 20 most played songs on radio in Ghana in 2017
Video: Addi Self - Today Too Video Addi Self - Today Too
Video: Joint 77 - Otophista Video Joint 77 - Otophista



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall starbullet
2 High Grade Family Samini's record label confirms Kofi Kinaata's exitbullet
3 Kofi Kinaata Singer exits Samini's High Grade Familybullet
4 Music Video Stonebwoy - Bawasaababullet
5 New Music Flowking Stone - Real Talk (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)bullet
6 Music Video Captan - Don't Complainbullet
7 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
8 New Music Joyce Blessing - I Swerve You (Prod. by Linkin)bullet
9 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music...bullet
10 Music Video Shatta Michy - Cheatingbullet

Related Articles

New Music Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Parisbeatz)
High Grade Family Samini's record label confirms Kofi Kinaata's exit
New Music Flowking Stone - Real Talk (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)
Kofi Kinaata Singer exits Samini's High Grade Family
Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star
New Music Joyce Blessing - I Swerve You (Prod. by Linkin)
Music Video Addi Self - Today Too
Music Video Joint 77 - Otophista

Top Videos

1 Video Joint 77 - Otophistabullet
2 Video Shatta Michy - Cheatingbullet
3 Video MzVee - Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Aladebullet
4 Video Addi Self - Today Toobullet
5 Video Captan - Don't Complainbullet
6 Video Stonebwoy - Bawasaababullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Light It Up feat. Big Narstie & Jaysobullet
8 Video Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyaltybullet
9 Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casabullet
10 Video Keche - Next Levelbullet

Music

Addi Self - Today Too
Music Video Addi Self - Today Too
Music Video Joint 77 - Otophista
Sarkodie - Light It Up feat. Big Narstie &amp; Jayso
Music Video Sarkodie - Light It Up feat. Big Narstie & Jayso
Compassion DJ Mensah foundation launched, screens juveniles at Borstal institute