Rappers Pappy Kojo and Medikal have announced their first ever joint project titled “Idi Amin 1971”.

The duo made the official announcement via social media over the weekend.

The EP comes with a cover artwork which features a single photo of Ugandan politician and military officer, Idi Amin Dada, who ruled the country from 1971 to 1979.

“Idi Amin 1971” EP is made up of 5 tracks and features only two rappers; Akiti Wro Wro and Ahtitude.

The Ameyaw Debrah Media and AMG Business artistes made it clear about the controversial cover artwork “This EP is not in support of the actions of Idi Amin Dada, during and after his reign as the President of Uganda. The visuals of the EP are used purposely to give an accurate description of the music listeners should expect.”

The EP is set to drop soon.