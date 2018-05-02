Paris Beatz unveils 5 new artistes from Takoradi

news

Lloyd Cadman Annan Prah popular known in the showbiz as 'Paris Beatz', has discovered some talents from the Western region of Ghana, (Takoradi).

Paris Beatz as a music producer seems to help these 5 new up and coming artists which he thinks they can make it big time with their music career.

He revealed in an interview that he wants to help raise these young up and coming artistes because he sees them as part of the big stars who can help raise the image of the music industry to a higher level.

The newly signed artistes include Sami Nate, M.R, Dyze Man, Neff Gee and UDO.

He continued to explain that, some of his colleagues are not willing to help the young ones who are finding difficulties to breakthrough into the music career, but he (Paris Beats) is ever ready to help these 5 energetic and talented upcoming artistes from Takoradi. Paris Beatz is well known in the music career.

He has produced several hits songs like "Amina" (by Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth) which is gaining massive radio play both locally and internationally.

Paris unveiled his new artistes on May 2, which happens to be his birthday.

When quizzed about top collaboration for his artistes he revealed that "he got a massive collaboration with D Cryme and some other artists which he will be dropping their names soon including the date and release of the song."