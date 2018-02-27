Patapaa blames Kumchacha for recent poor performance

news

Swedru-based Afrobeats musician Patapaa has blamed Prophet Nicholas Osei ‘Kumchacha’ for his recent poor performance in the Ghana music industry.

Patapaa, who is known in real life as Justice Amoah, claims the Founder and Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries is responsible for his failure to produce another hit after his debut mega-hit, titled “One Corner”.

He was responding to Kumchacha’s claims that he had buried the musician’s debut hit single on Hitz FM Tuesday, February 27, when he made that statement.

READ MORE: Epixode splits with manager

Patapaa stated that Kumchacha’s prophecies about him and late Afro-Dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns are enough evidence.

“When Kumchacha said something about Ebony. She got involved in an accident and passed away. He jumped on my case and I suffered an accident too. He is the one behind my challenges in the music scene now,” he said.

He further challenged Kumchacha about burying his song saying: “I did not insult Prophet Kumchacha. ‘One Corner’ CDs are not out yet. How did Kumchacha get the CDs to bury?”