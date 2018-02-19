Home > Entertainment > Music >

Patapaa finally replies Sarkodie over Ypee's "Meye Guy" remix


Patapaa believes a mention from Sarkodie in a song is enough recognition and respect for him.

  • Published:
Patapaa play

Patapaa
“One Corner” hitmaker Patapaa has finally responded to Sarkodie’s verse in the remix of Ypee’s hit single, titled “Meye Guy” (which also features Medikal).

The song which dropped last week has attracted a lot of reactions especially with Sarkodie’s controversial verse about escaping Patapaa’s performance at his funeral.

But, reacting to the never-ending argument, Patapaa believes a mention from Sarkodie in a song is enough recognition and respect for him.

play Sarkodie

To Patapaa, Sarkodie is a ‘national hero’ thus, he sees nothing wrong with the controversial punchline.

Patapaa, who seemed confused about the punchline and might find it a dilemma, told Sammy Flex on 'Showbiz Agenda' show on Zylofon FM on Monday that:

“It’s not easy to get a mention in Sarkodie’s song. It means he has a dream about me. He cannot be compared to any Ghanaian artiste when it comes to rap.

He is a hero in Ghana so I would pray about the mention."

Even though the host tried to decode Sarkodie’s verse for him, Patapaa maintains that the verse is just mere words – not the other way round.

Watch the “Meye Guy” music video here.

