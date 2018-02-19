Patapaa finally replies Sarkodie over Ypee’s "Meye Guy" remix

Patapaa believes a mention from Sarkodie in a song is enough recognition and respect for him.
The song which dropped last week has attracted a lot of reactions especially with Sarkodie’s controversial verse about escaping Patapaa’s performance at his funeral.
But, reacting to the never-ending argument, Patapaa believes a mention from Sarkodie in a song is enough recognition and respect for him.
READ MORE: Label to launch Ebony’s new album despite her demise
Patapaa, who seemed confused about the punchline and might find it a dilemma, told Sammy Flex on 'Showbiz Agenda' show on Zylofon FM on Monday that:
“It’s not easy to get a mention in Sarkodie’s song. It means he has a dream about me. He cannot be compared to any Ghanaian artiste when it comes to rap.
He is a hero in Ghana so I would pray about the mention."
Even though the host tried to decode Sarkodie’s verse for him, Patapaa maintains that the verse is just mere words – not the other way round.
Watch the “Meye Guy” music video here.