Paul Okoye discloses why P-Square never came back together


Paul Okoye Singer discloses why P-Square never came back together

Paul Okoye explains why he didn't continue with his brother.

play
Nigerian Afro-Pop singer Paul Okoye popularly known as Rude Boy has revealed the reasons behind the solo projects of himself and his brother Peter Okoye.

According to him, he is always the first to make up anytime there is a rift between them and sometimes waits for several months before they get back together. He said that what actually made them go solo finally is that this time he refused to wait or make up but decided to move on.

Psquare play Psquare

The "Nagode" hit maker disclosed that nothing has changed and that the only difference notable is that he will be seen performing alone.

“I never left and I don’t know why people keep asking me that. It might be the fourth time it’s happening but I always wait. But this time the difference is that I did not wait. So I don’t have issues on that. There was a bit of a breakdown when it happened and everyone was in shock because usually when things happen like that, I wait for almost nine months. But this time, I had to move on with my life and under two months, it became normal for me. It’s the same old thing. There’s nothing new. The only part I know is different is performing alone because at the early stage I wasn’t used to it but now, I am used to it”. he added.

Psquare play Psquare

 

Subsequent to the duo going solo, Nigerians became so bitter that they even branded them as "upcoming artistes". Paul Okoye (Rude Boy) and Peter Okoye (Mr P) are currently trying to push their solo career as they have dropped a couple of singles.

Two heads they say are better than one as their solo songs are struggling to make an impact in the industry with the likes of fellow artistes such as Olamide, Davido, Wizkid etc producing hits after hits.

P-Square consisted of Nigerian R&B duo of identical twin brothers Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye that produced hits songs such as "Bizzy Body", "Temptation", "Roll it", "Forever, "No one like you", "Chop my money", etc. Their songs gained international recognition as they were even popular in Ghana and graced top events in Ghana. They even had international collaboration with Rick Ross, Akon etc.

However, the whole world was stunned to hear their split in the latter part of 2017.

