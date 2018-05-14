24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Deputy Energy Minister, Kwabena Kwabena, Wutah Kobby, Bessa Simons et al join thousand others for RTC Western Music Awards 2018

At the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi on 12 May, 2018, thousands came together to celebrate the hardworking Artistes of the region.

Sponsored by Rigworld Training Centre, the second edition of the Western Music Awards was attended by famous people across Ghana. Artistes Kwabena Kwabena, Wutah Kobby, Bessa Simons, Deputy Energy Minister Joseph Cudjoe, DJ Switch and Uncle Benedict both of Talented Kids fame, Dr. Pounds of Hitz FM, George Britton, host of Ekosii sen, Philip Osei Bonsu amongst others were there to throw their support for the annual awards organized by Westline Entertainment.

The ultimate award of the night ‘Artiste of the year’ category went to Kofi Kinaata. This is the second time the ‘Susuka’ crooner has won the flagship award.

Photos of the much publicised awards and full list of winners below;

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Prof Albert Mc WIlliams – Hossana

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Paa Kwasi – Abe

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Expo – Champion

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Casta Troy – Get It

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Weaporn

HIGHLIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Nero X

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Play

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

RM Genesis Ft Ayesem – Boss Chick

BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ayma

BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Dj Magnus

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

Aya

BEST MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

WillisBeatz

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR

OC Showbiz Review – Skyy Power FM

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Yaw Lucas – I’m A Threat

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Blaqk Mallam

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ayesem – Koti – Nana Kofi Akroma

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

El Manuel

MOST POPULAR W/R SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayesem – Koti

HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Ayesem

MOST POPULAR GH SONG OF THE YEAR

Patapaa Ft Ras Cann – One Corner

HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Casta Troy

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata