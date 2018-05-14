Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kofi Kinaata wins big at Western Music Awards 2018


RTC Western Music Awards 2018 Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa, WillisBeatz win big; see full list of winners

The ultimate award of the night ‘Artiste of the year’ category went to Kofi Kinaata. This is the second time the ‘Susuka’ crooner has won the flagship award.

  • Published:
Kofi Kinaata wins big at Western Music Awards 2018

Kofi Kinaata wins big at Western Music Awards 2018
Deputy Energy Minister, Kwabena Kwabena, Wutah Kobby, Bessa Simons et al join thousand others for RTC Western Music Awards 2018

At the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi on 12 May, 2018, thousands came together to celebrate the hardworking Artistes of the region.

play Photos from RTC Western Music Awards 2018

 

Sponsored by Rigworld Training Centre, the second edition of the Western Music Awards was attended by famous people across Ghana. Artistes Kwabena Kwabena, Wutah Kobby, Bessa Simons, Deputy Energy Minister Joseph Cudjoe, DJ Switch and Uncle Benedict both of Talented Kids fame, Dr. Pounds of Hitz FM, George Britton, host of Ekosii sen, Philip Osei Bonsu amongst others were there to throw their support for the annual awards organized by Westline Entertainment.

play Photos from RTC Western Music Awards 2018

 



Photos of the much publicised awards and full list of winners below;

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Prof Albert Mc WIlliams – Hossana 

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Paa Kwasi – Abe 

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Expo – Champion 

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Casta Troy – Get It 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Weaporn 

HIGHLIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Nero X 

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Play 

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

RM Genesis Ft Ayesem – Boss Chick 

BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ayma 

BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Dj Magnus 

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

Aya 

BEST MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

WillisBeatz 

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR

OC Showbiz Review – Skyy Power FM 

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Yaw Lucas – I’m A Threat 

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Blaqk Mallam 

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ayesem – Koti – Nana Kofi Akroma 

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

El Manuel 

MOST POPULAR W/R SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayesem – Koti 

HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Ayesem 

MOST POPULAR GH SONG OF THE YEAR

Patapaa Ft Ras Cann – One Corner 

HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Casta Troy

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata

