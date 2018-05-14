The ultimate award of the night ‘Artiste of the year’ category went to Kofi Kinaata. This is the second time the ‘Susuka’ crooner has won the flagship award.
At the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi on 12 May, 2018, thousands came together to celebrate the hardworking Artistes of the region.
Sponsored by Rigworld Training Centre, the second edition of the Western Music Awards was attended by famous people across Ghana. Artistes Kwabena Kwabena, Wutah Kobby, Bessa Simons, Deputy Energy Minister Joseph Cudjoe, DJ Switch and Uncle Benedict both of Talented Kids fame, Dr. Pounds of Hitz FM, George Britton, host of Ekosii sen, Philip Osei Bonsu amongst others were there to throw their support for the annual awards organized by Westline Entertainment.
The ultimate award of the night ‘Artiste of the year’ category went to Kofi Kinaata. This is the second time the ‘Susuka’ crooner has won the flagship award.
Photos of the much publicised awards and full list of winners below;
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Prof Albert Mc WIlliams – Hossana
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Paa Kwasi – Abe
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Expo – Champion
HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Casta Troy – Get It
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Weaporn
HIGHLIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Nero X
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata – Play
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
RM Genesis Ft Ayesem – Boss Chick
BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ayma
BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
Dj Magnus
BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Aya
BEST MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
WillisBeatz
BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR
OC Showbiz Review – Skyy Power FM
BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Yaw Lucas – I’m A Threat
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Blaqk Mallam
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ayesem – Koti – Nana Kofi Akroma
GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
El Manuel
MOST POPULAR W/R SONG OF THE YEAR
Ayesem – Koti
HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Ayesem
MOST POPULAR GH SONG OF THE YEAR
Patapaa Ft Ras Cann – One Corner
HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Casta Troy
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata