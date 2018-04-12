Home > Entertainment > Music >

Photos: Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize from Zylofon Media


Photos Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge

Munumkum MBee has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Independence Challenge came off at the studios of Zylofon FM on the 6th of April 2018.

  • Published:
Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge play

Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Up and coming rapper, Munumkum MBee has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Independence Challenge came off at the studios of Zylofon FM on the 6th of April 2018.

The challenge, organized by Zylofon FM and proudly sponsored by MenzGold, was to commemorate Ghana's Independence Day celebrations and also, unearth talents hidden in the prospective stars who participated in the challenge.

The competition, which took off on the 1st of March 2018, had over 150 entries after which 60 were picked. The selected 60, went through daily and weekly challenges with their own songs and works, to determine who qualified for the grand finale.

After four weeks of pitting their strength against each other, Kojo Kente (Highlife), DDT (Highlife), Emefa (Spoken Word/Poetry) and Munumkum MBee (Rapper) were selected for the finals.

play Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge

 

Among the four, the winner was determined by 15 votes from the general public - who were given the opportunity to call in and vote for their favourite contestant, while 10 selected studio judges, also had same opportunity to select their favourite contestant.

After collating the total votes from both the general public and the studio judges, Sammy Flex, host of Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM, announced Mununkum Mbee as the winner with 16 votes, while Kojo Kente, Emefa and DDT all had 3 votes respectively.

Communications director at Zylofon media, Samuel Atuobi Baah presented the winner of the challenge, Mununkum Mbee, with the ultimate prize of gold from MenzGold, sponsor of the challenge.

It is hoped that next year's edition will be bigger and better, hence prospective contestants should prepare very well for the next challenge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa) New Music Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa)
Teephlow Vs. Strongman: Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammer Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammer
"Highlife Connect": Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21 "Highlife Connect" Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21
“3nity”: The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work “3nity” The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work
VGMA 2018 predictions: Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win
2018 VGMA: Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA 2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA

Recommended Videos

Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow
Audio: Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King...bullet
2 Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammerbullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammerbullet
6 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet
9 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
10 New Music Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet

Related Articles

Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammer
"Highlife Connect" Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21
“3nity” The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work
VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win
Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA
VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to perform 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Kelvyn Boy Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

Top Videos

1 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
2 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
3 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
5 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
6 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet
7 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
8 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
9 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
10 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet

Music

Jiggy Waz
Rising star Steadily rising – the music journey of Jiggy Waz
Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"
Exclusive Premiere: E.L - Overdose
Exclusive Premiere E.L releases much-anticipated "Overdose" music video