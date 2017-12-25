Home > Entertainment > Music >

Photos :  Shatta Michy makes donations to orphanage as part of Christmas celebrations


This season of Christmas, Shatta Michy and friends have put heads together to see how best they can give back to the society.

Shatta Wale’s babymama, Shatta Michy together with other Shatta Movement Divas (SM DIVAS) have made massive donations to an orphanage.

The SM DIVAS is the nickname given to female fans of Shatta Wale.

So meaning Shatta Michy is the queen of the group.

This season of Christmas, the Divas have put heads together to see how best they can give back to the society.

Hence, settling on making donations to charity.

With proud sponsorship from Storm Energy Drink and Shatta Wale himself, all plans were brought to pass.

The group of beautiful ladies, chief among them was socialite Hajia4Real took time off to put smiles on the faces of these helpless children.

