Sensational music group Praye was the biggest surprise package at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The three-member group, which won the heart of many, fell apart following a bitter disagreement.

Praye Tintin, Praye Tiatia and Praye Honeho electrified the crowd with their energetic performance, sending their fans into overdrive.

They performed hit songs like "Angelina," Wodin" among others.

On Twitter, Praye fans couldn't hold back their delight. Here's what they are tweeting:

"Look! Praye was THAT GROUP! This is a very surreal moment. May we have this unity from here on!" the host of Accra-based Joy FM's "Drive Time" tweeted.