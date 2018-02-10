Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony

Home > Entertainment > Music >

A prophet has made some shocking revelations about the death of Dancehall and afro pop artiste Ebony Reigns.

The dancehall diva died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.

And according to the founder and Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry (TWPFM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Ebony did not die a natural death and that two people caused her death.

READ ALSO: Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently

play

In an interview with Accra FM, he said: ""God revealed to me that she [Ebony] won't live beyond 24 [years] and He also revealed to me the names of the two people.

'I would have told her the names and what she would do to avert it if she had come to see me. I dream and saw the late Suzzy Williams and moments later, Suzzy's image changed to that of Ebony."

Prophet Gaisie added: "God revealed the names of two people. One is her aunt, the other is a top music industry person but it is unfortunate she did not come because it was avoidable."

Answering a question on why he did not intercede on behalf of Ebony, the Prophet stated that some prophecies need the involvement of the people involved to be averted.

He further pointed out that his call for Ebony to come and see him was not because he wanted any benefits but was only the direction to deal with the problem.

