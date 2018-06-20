Rapper Edem set to drop new single “Snappy” Friday

news

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper cum entrepreneur, Edem has established himself to be a 360-artiste exploring every genre of music.

Though he's known as a 'rap god' in the sphere of showbiz, he has made it evident he's not limited to just rap.

He has a new Afrobeats song in the pipeline titled “Snappy” slated for release on Friday, June 22.

The song is tipped to be a trend value campaign song.

Known for his cleverly inventive witty word prowess, versatility and on point delivery, Edem decides to engage music lovers in a brain exercise to decipher the sort of expedition he's embarking on based on the storyline of the single.

He describes the song as cunning egghead song carefully crafted to paint spellbinding impressions on the mind of every Ghanaian and avid music lover, direct their focus on the campaign and satisfy their desire for music.

"You will be flabbergasted with his upcoming song 'Snappy'," he said.

Watch out for the new single on Friday.