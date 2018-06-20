Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Rapper Edem set to drop new single “Snappy” Friday


Edem Rapper set to drop new single “Snappy” Friday

Enam has a new Afrobeats song in the pipeline titled “Snappy” slated for release on Friday, June 22.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Edem play

Edem
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper cum entrepreneur, Edem has established himself to be a 360-artiste exploring every genre of music.

Though he's known as a 'rap god' in the sphere of showbiz, he has made it evident he's not limited to just rap.

He has a new Afrobeats song in the pipeline titled “Snappy” slated for release on Friday, June 22.

The song is tipped to be a trend value campaign song.

Known for his cleverly inventive witty word prowess, versatility and on point delivery, Edem decides to engage music lovers in a brain exercise to decipher the sort of expedition he's embarking on based on the storyline of the single.

He describes the song as cunning egghead song carefully crafted to paint spellbinding impressions on the mind of every Ghanaian and avid music lover, direct their focus on the campaign and satisfy their desire for music.

"You will be flabbergasted with his upcoming song 'Snappy'," he said.

Watch out for the new single on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Enam: Afro-soul songstress readies “Manna” music video, drops June 25 Enam Afro-soul songstress readies “Manna” music video, drops June 25
Music Video: Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo Music Video Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill: Lauryn Hill names Ghana's Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue for 20th anniversary tour The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill names Ghana's Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue for 20th anniversary tour
Music Video: Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Well Music Video Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Well
Music Video: Ded Buddy - Adwoa Music Video Ded Buddy - Adwoa
New Music: O.L - Juju feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by O.L) New Music O.L - Juju feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by O.L)

Recommended Videos

Video: Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo Video Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo
Video: Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Well Video Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Well
Music Video: Ded Buddy - Adwoa Music Video Ded Buddy - Adwoa



Top Articles

1 Pulse list Top 10 Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall songs of 2018 (thus far)bullet
2 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with...bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod....bullet
7 Music Video Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Wellbullet
8 Music Video Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forsonbullet
9 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
10 New Music O.L - Juju feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by O.L)bullet

Related Articles

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill names Ghana's Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue for 20th anniversary tour
Music Video Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Well
Music Video Ded Buddy - Adwoa
New Music O.L - Juju feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by O.L)
Herman Suede 15-year-old wonder kid poised to make strides in Ghana music
Music Video Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forson

Top Videos

1 Video Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Wellbullet
2 Video Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forsonbullet
3 Video Maccasio - Lyrical Stamina feat. Stone Brainbullet
4 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
5 Music Video Ded Buddy - Adwoabullet
6 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
7 Video Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker - Up & Awake feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
8 Audio Shatta Wale - Dukuibullet
9 Music Video Tasha - Kotosabullet
10 Audio Jupitar - Like Me (Attitude Riddim)bullet

Music

Herman Suede poised to make strides in Ghana music
Herman Suede 15-year-old wonder kid poised to make strides in Ghana music
Music Video Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker
Aquia - Our Father feat. Carl Clottey
Watch Gospel songstress Aquia releases "Our Father" featuring Carl Clottey
Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur
WATCH Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur hit the streets in "Mensah" music video