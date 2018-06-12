Pulse.com.gh logo
Rapper fire Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA in new single "Anas Ye Hero"


Lil Mo Rapper fires Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA in new single "Anas Ye Hero"

Lil Mo has fired shots at the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in a controversial new single, titled "Anas Ye Hero".

Rising Ghanaian rap artiste Lil Mo has fired shots at the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in a controversial new single, titled "Anas Ye Hero".

Lil Mo fired the shots at him following investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest exposé which uncovers the rots and corruption at the football association.

The exposé dubbed "Number 12" captures Kwesi Nyantakyi, top football officials and some match officials/referees accepting gifts and bribes -- an act which is against the association's constitution and code of ethics.

In the song, Lil Mo fired at Nyantakyi for allowing rots in his office and blamed him for the dissolution of the association.

He highly praised Anas in the mid-tempo Hip-hop jam and prayed the country had more investigative journalists like him.

Listen to the full song below and don't forget to share your views with us.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

