Rootikal Swagger pays tribute to Ebony Reigns in latest song

Since the death of Ebony was announced, personalities in the arts and entertainment industry have expressed their grief and paid tribute to her.

3Tymz Vibration Recordz recording artiste, Rootikal Swagger, born Richard Quaittoo, sings his heart out on the departure of this great talent.

The Reggae-Dancehall and Afropop singer does a tribute song to the late Ebony and he titles it "R.I.P Ebony" to show his concern about her sudden demise while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, friends, management and the music industry.

The song was produced by Tombeatz.

