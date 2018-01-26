Home > Entertainment > Music >

Samini's record label confirms Kofi Kinaata's exit


The confirmation was made in a statement signed by the label's manager Anthony Pun Daning on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Kofi Kinaata play

Kofi Kinaata

(Twitter)
Samini's record label High Grade Family has officially confirmed the exit of its leading artiste, Kofi Kinaata.

The statement said the label has "nurtured, supported and watched Kofi grow into such an amazing, versatile performer and musician and he will continue to enjoy support from the label and HighGradeFamily fan base across the country."

Read the full statement below;

"The Management of HighGradeFamily wishes to acknowledge and congratulate our Award-winning versatile rising musician Kofi Kinaata, on seeing through His contract with our label.

As a label, we have nurtured, supported and watched Kofi grow into such an amazing, versatile performer and musician and he will continue to enjoy support from the label and HighGradeFamily fan base across the country.

We believe this now opens the doorway for Kofi Kinaata to determine his next line of action and further grow his musical prowess. He is now available to work with any other party on his own terms as he grows his craft and fan base #TeamMove

We wish Kofi well, and will continue to support in all ways we can.

Sgd.

Anthony Pun Daning,

Manager

HighGradeFamily."

