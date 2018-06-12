Samira Bawumia declares support for Kwesi Arthur

news

Wife of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia has publicly declared her support for trending Hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur.

The Second Lady did this by voting for the 2018 BET Awards nominee via Instagram on Monday, June 11.

Kwesi Arthur earned a nomination in the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” category. He was nominated alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).

The “Anthem” hitmaker is the only Ghanaian artiste to be nominated at this year’s edition and also became the first ever Ghanaian to earn a nomination in the “Viewers’ Choice” category.

He has amassed massive votes from the general public and top personalities across the country.

The likes of Sarkodie, Joelyn Dumas, Yvonne Nelson, Medikal, Sandrah Ankobiah, Efya, KiDi, Dee Moneey, Sista Afia, Shatta Wale and a host of other celebrities have declared support for the Ground Up imprint signee.

To vote for him, use the hashtag #IPICKKWESIA18 in your tweets. Comment the same hashtag multiple times on BET Africa and BET International verified Instagram pages.

You can also vote multiple times on BET website here: https://www.bet.com/shows/bet-awards/2018/bet-international/nominees/vote-viewers-choice-best-new-international-act.html