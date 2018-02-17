Sean Kingston to feature, Davido, Tory Lanez in new single

news

Sean Kingston has just revealed that he is working on a new single with Davido and as expected, we are super excited.

The singer made the revelation via a tweet he shared on Saturday, February 17.

The song titled "Kryptonite" will be featuring Davido as well as Tory Lanez.

See his tweet below:

Davido: Pulse Artist of the Year

Davido has been making new strides in the international music scene with some top-notch collaborations under his belt.

Drake, Wale, Meek Mill, Tinashe, amongst others, are just a few of the international acts who have featured Davido on their tracks.

Davido has been on a roll in the last two years, becoming more relevant in the international music scene and thereby earning himself the position as the best Nigerian act of the year 2017 .

The singer has had an incredible year , pushing the borders of his artistry with success on many fronts. Buoyed by the success of his singles ‘If’, ‘FIA’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Pere’, he’s held a worldwide and an African tour, pushing his records and the brand forward.

The singer’s Lagos stop of his 30 Billion Tour was held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos and it crowned his year, beautifully.

We can't wait to see what 2018 holds for him.