Sean Kingston to feature, Davido, Tory Lanez in new single

Sean Kingston's song titled "Kryptonite" will be featuring Davido as well as Tory Lanez.
The singer made the revelation via a tweet he shared on Saturday, February 17.
Davido has been making new strides in the international music scene with some top-notch collaborations under his belt.
Drake, Wale, Meek Mill, Tinashe, amongst others, are just a few of the international acts who have featured Davido on their tracks.
Davido has been on a roll in the last two years, becoming more relevant in the international music scene and thereby earning himself the position as the best Nigerian act of the year 2017.
The singer has had an incredible year, pushing the borders of his artistry with success on many fronts. Buoyed by the success of his singles ‘If’, ‘FIA’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Pere’, he’s held a worldwide and an African tour, pushing his records and the brand forward.
The singer’s Lagos stop of his 30 Billion Tour was held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos and it crowned his year, beautifully.
We can't wait to see what 2018 holds for him.