See full list of winners at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

DJ Shiwaawa and Hypeman, Ogee The MC picked up top awards at the 2018 edition of Ghana DJ Awards.
The ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
The personalities who were awarded for their tremendous performance in disc jockeying in the country, during the year under review included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Slim, DJ Switch, DJ Xpliph, DJ Nyce, iPhone DJ and DJ Cuppy.
The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and more.
Check the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018 below:
DJ Bryt
DJ X
DJ Kofi
DJ Tobi
DJ Aluta
DJ Ricky Augustine
DJ Pupa
DJ Stanzy
DJ Slim
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Adom
DJ Aberga (The Challenge)
DJ Xpliph
Ogee The MC
DJ Aroma
DJ Switch
DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)
DJ MicSmith
DJ Mpesempese
Vision DJ
iPhone DJ
Papa Bills
Oyoko Dehyeɛ
DJ Slim
King Lagazee
DJ Slim – Y 102.5 FM, Kumasi
DJ Kess – Y 107.9 FM, Accra
DJ Nyce
DJ Adviser
DJ Vyrusky – Adwenfi ft. Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene
One Corner – Patapaa
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Bretuoba
DJ Cuppy
Mark Okraku Mantey