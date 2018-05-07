See full list of winners at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

news

Late Ebony Reigns is gone but her legacy is reigning as her official disc jockey, DJ Shiwaawa and Hypeman, Ogee The MC pick up top awards at the 2018 edition of Ghana DJ Awards.

The ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The personalities who were awarded for their tremendous performance in disc jockeying in the country, during the year under review included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Slim, DJ Switch, DJ Xpliph, DJ Nyce, iPhone DJ and DJ Cuppy.

The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and more.

READ MORE: “My ass is not fake” - actress Moesha Boduong tells critics

Check the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018 below:

Best DJ Brong-Ahafo Region

DJ Bryt

Best DJ Western Region

DJ X

Best DJ Northern Region

DJ Kofi

Best DJ Upper West Region

DJ Tobi

Best DJ Upper East Region

DJ Aluta

Best DJ Volta Region

DJ Ricky Augustine

Best DJ Central Region

DJ Pupa

Best DJ Eastern Region

DJ Stanzy

Best DJ Ashanti Region

DJ Slim

Best DJ Greater Accra Region

DJ Vyrusky

Best Mobile DJ of the Year

DJ Adom

Mixtape of the Year

DJ Aberga (The Challenge)

Best Video Jockey of the Year

DJ Xpliph

Best Hypeman of the Year

Ogee The MC

Best Pub DJ of the Year

DJ Aroma

Best Discovery DJ of the Year

DJ Switch

Artiste DJ of the Year

DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)

Best Event DJ of the Year

DJ MicSmith

Scratch DJ of the Year

DJ Mpesempese

Best Night Club DJ of the Year

Vision DJ

Best Campus DJ of the Year

iPhone DJ

Gospel DJ of the Year

Papa Bills

Best Highlife DJ of the Year

Oyoko Dehyeɛ

Hiplife DJ of the Year

DJ Slim

Reggae/Dancehall DJ of the Year

King Lagazee

Best Male Radio DJ of the Year

DJ Slim – Y 102.5 FM, Kumasi

Best Female Radio DJ of the Year

DJ Kess – Y 107.9 FM, Accra

Best Female DJ of the Year

DJ Nyce

Record Promoter of the Year

DJ Adviser

DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year

DJ Vyrusky – Adwenfi ft. Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene

DJ Song of the Year

One Corner – Patapaa

Overall DJ of the Year

DJ Vyrusky

Best International Ghanaian DJ of the Year

DJ Bretuoba

Best International Non-Ghanaian DJ of the Year

DJ Cuppy

Lifetime Achievement of the Year

Mark Okraku Mantey