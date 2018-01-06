Shatta Wale :  Fan has Shatta Wale’s face shaved into his head and it is…interesting

news

A die hard fan of Shatta Wale managed to draw Shatta Wale’s face on his head as a new hairstyle using the 'dancehall king’s' picture and he was rewarded for his loyalty to the Shatta Movement with Ghc.500 by the champion himself and Wizkid’s best friend Shatta Wale.

The unimaginable haircut of the SM fan had the face of Dancehall King Shatta Wale on it. The photo since it was posted on social media has gone viral.

Shatta Wale posted on his Facebook page :

” The generation of shattaism.. and I quote : they will spread like virus and no on can cure it except the Lord and Shatta Wale ..True fan …meet me for your 500ghs….God bless shatta movement God bless Ghana … #2018 #Mafiaposition”