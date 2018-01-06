Home > Entertainment > Music >

Shatta Wale :  Fan has Shatta Wale’s face shaved into his head and it is…interesting


Shatta Wale Fan has Shatta Wale’s face shaved into his head and it is…interesting

The unimaginable haircut of the SM fan had the face of Dancehall King Shatta Wale on it.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A die hard fan of Shatta Wale managed to draw Shatta Wale’s face on his head as a new hairstyle using the 'dancehall king’s' picture and he was rewarded for his loyalty to the Shatta Movement with Ghc.500 by the champion himself and Wizkid’s best friend Shatta Wale.

play

The unimaginable haircut of the SM fan had the face of Dancehall King Shatta Wale on it. The photo since it was posted on social media has gone viral.

Shatta Wale posted on his Facebook page :

” The generation of shattaism.. and I quote : they will spread like virus and no on can cure it except the Lord and Shatta Wale ..True fan …meet me for your 500ghs….God bless shatta movement God bless Ghana … #2018 #Mafiaposition”

play

 

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

DJ Vyrusky: Radio & club DJ lists major shows and awards in 2017 DJ Vyrusky Radio & club DJ lists major shows and awards in 2017
Shatta Wale: Singer breaks silence on 2017 CAF Awards no-show Shatta Wale Singer breaks silence on 2017 CAF Awards no-show
Shatta Wale: "I will attend 2018 VGMA by hook or crook" - singer Shatta Wale "I will attend 2018 VGMA by hook or crook" - singer
Shatta Wale: Here's why singer was cut from 2017 CAF Awards Shatta Wale Here's why singer was cut from 2017 CAF Awards
GHAMRO: Ghana Music Rights Association drags GBC to court over royalties GHAMRO Ghana Music Rights Association drags GBC to court over royalties
Music Video: Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patoranking Music Video Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patoranking

Recommended Videos

Video: Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patoranking Video Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patoranking
Music Video: M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casa Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casa
Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christy Music Video Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christy



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Singer breaks silence on 2017 CAF Awards no-showbullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Shatta Wale Here's why singer was cut from 2017 CAF Awardsbullet
4 Shatta Movement “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” –...bullet
5 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video...bullet
6 Shatta Wale "I will attend 2018 VGMA by hook or crook" - singerbullet
7 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
8 The hit list! Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2017bullet
9 Collabo alert Maccasio and MzVee ready to hit the studiobullet
10 Best quality 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patorankingbullet
2 Music Video Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christybullet
3 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
4 Music Video Sarkodie - Pain Killer ft. Runtownbullet
5 Music Video Darkovibes - Tomorrowbullet
6 Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikalbullet
7 Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casabullet
8 Music Video Sarkodie - Far Away ft. Korede Bellobullet
9 Video Adina - Makoma feat. Sarkodiebullet
10 List 10 best Ghanaian music albums of 2017bullet

Music

Baroe x CIC - Prove Your Love (Prod. by Fyberbeatz)
New Music Baroe x CIC - Prove Your Love (Sukelewa) (Prod. by Fyberbeatz)
Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes
Photos Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes
Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by Killbeatz)
New Music Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by Killbeatz)
Ebony - Maame Hw3
Ebony Reigns '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos