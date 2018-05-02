news

Anticipation is higher than ever ahead of the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards as fans are thrown in Limbo as to which artiste will win the coveted DJ Song of the year.

The DJ Song of the year award goes to an artiste whose song is voted by over 200 DJs spanning from Radio Jockeys, Night Club DJs, Mobile DJs and general event DJs as the most played songs during their set during the year under review.

The artistes who were nominated in the category are Kidi – Odo, Shatta Wale – Taking Over ,Captain Planet – Obi Agye Obi Girl, Kuami Eugene – Angela, Samini – My Own, Ebony – Maame Hwe, Wutah – Bronya, Stonebwoy – My Name, Patapaa – One Corner .

After Shatta Wale had won the award two consecutive times, last year, Y FM’s DJ Vision lifted the award for his extremely widespread song Grind which was heard most at Nightclubs, Radio, Parties and on the Streets in Ghana.

This year the competition is even keener as a result of major promotion by all the artistes in the DJ Song Category.

So, the big questions remain ‘who wins the DJ Song of the year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018?’.

Let's find out at the main event which comes off this Saturday 5th May at the Accra International Conference Center at exactly 7pm.

Grab your tickets at Airport Shell, Koala, Joy FM to witness the epic moment.

