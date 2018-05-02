Home > Entertainment > Music >

Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Ebony, others for Ghana DJ Awards 2018


Ghana DJ Awards Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Ebony, others for Ghana DJ Awards 2018

The artistes who were nominated in the category are Kidi – Odo, Shatta Wale – Taking Over ,Captain Planet – Obi Agye Obi Girl, Kuami Eugene – Angela, Samini – My Own, Ebony – Maame Hwe, Wutah – Bronya, Stonebwoy – My Name, Patapaa – One Corner .

Anticipation is higher than ever ahead of the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards as fans are thrown in Limbo as to which artiste will win the coveted DJ Song of the year.

The DJ Song of the year award goes to an artiste whose song is voted by over 200 DJs spanning from Radio Jockeys, Night Club DJs, Mobile DJs and general event DJs as the most played songs during their set during the year under review.

Ebony Reigns and Sarkodie play

Ebony Reigns and Sarkodie

After Shatta Wale had won the award two consecutive times, last year, Y FM’s DJ Vision lifted the award for his extremely widespread song Grind which was heard most at Nightclubs, Radio, Parties and on the Streets in Ghana.

This year the competition is even keener as a result of major promotion by all the artistes in the DJ Song Category.

So, the big questions remain ‘who wins the DJ Song of the year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018?’.

Let's find out at the main event which comes off this Saturday 5th May at the Accra International Conference Center at exactly 7pm.

Grab your tickets at Airport Shell, Koala, Joy FM to witness the epic moment.

The 2018 Ghana DJ Awards is powered by Merqury Republic, brought to you by Joy Prime and Hitz FM and sponsored by Pepsi, ASI.COM, Nasco Electronics, Papas Pizza, FAB Energy drink, Device Tech Addiction, Kriss Coconut Milk and  Doxa Open University.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

