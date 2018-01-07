Home > Entertainment > Music >

'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet predicts


'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet predicts

Prophet Patrick Osei Tutu said the dancehall artiste will denounce his craft and do the work of God.

A Kumasi-based prophet has said dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will offer his life wholeheartedly to Jesus Christ in 2018.

Prophet Patrick Osei Tutu, popularly known as OT, said the multiple award-winning dancehall artiste will denounce his craft and do the work of God.

“Shatta Wale will be one of the powerful evangelists in this world,” Prophet OT stated as part of his 2018 prophecies.

“[Ghanaians] should watch out,” he stated.

The man of God adds that Shatta Wale, who has a huge following on social media, will “take Christ as his personal Saviour”.

Shatta Wale himself has become biblical in recent times, especially towards the end of 2017.

