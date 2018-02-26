Singer Bigail announces video for “Push”, drops February 28

news

Afrobeats songstress, Abigail Boatemaa popularly known in the showbiz circles as Bigail has announced her first ever single for the year 2018, titled “Push”.

The sassy skyrocketing vocalist made the official announcement during a meet-the-press held Saturday, February 24.

According to the Bigail Music record label frontrunner, the upcoming single is an Afrobeats track which talks about men getting educated by women on sexual performance.

“Basically, it talks about a lady who is teaching her partner whose sexual performance is below par,” she told the press.

Bigail divulged that the song, produced by Cash Two, will be accompanied by a classic music video shot in Accra and directed by one of Ghana’s most sought-after videographers, Culture.

On what fans should expect, Bigail disclosed that “Wednesday is a special day for a special release. I am saying special because the song has a ‘special package’ for the audience. It is a song that all individuals can ‘consume’.

The ladies should be bold to teach their partners what they want and the guys should also accept it in good faith and learn. They should anticipate the release of ‘Push’.”

The song together with the music video is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.