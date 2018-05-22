DJ Mensah using only light skinned ladies to play full concept of his latest video has caused social media outrage.
To these women, DJ Mensah using only light skinned ladies to play full concept of the video, forgetting his very own black beauties is a bit disappointing from his end.
Others also believe the song "Say I Do" seems to be a love song and could come up with a beautiful traditional wedding concept to project the beauty of our culture, however, that wasn't the case.
Despite concerns for the video, its views keep growing each and every single day.
Sarkodie on "Say I Do" talks about him falling in love with this beautiful lady he met, and why he will marry her anytime soon
The concept alone is another reason why we think he should have featured a dark skinned woman to play a role in it.
You can watch from below and don't forget to leave your comments on why Sarkodie and DJ Mensah will choose only light skinned women in their video.