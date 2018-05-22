Home > Entertainment > Music >

Social media attack Sarkodie and DJ Mensah over "Say I Do" video


Colourism Social media attack Sarkodie and DJ Mensah over "Say I Do" video

DJ Mensah using only light skinned ladies to play full concept of his latest video has caused social media outrage.

  • Published:
Social media attack Sarkodie and DJ Mensah over "Say I Do" video play

Social media attack Sarkodie and DJ Mensah over "Say I Do" video
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Social media has touched 'the Untouchable' DJ Mensah and Sarkodie over their latest video which according to most women, is a disrespect to them.

To these women, DJ Mensah using only light skinned ladies to play full concept of the video, forgetting his very own black beauties is a bit disappointing from his end.

Others also believe the song "Say I Do" seems to be a love song and could come up with a beautiful traditional wedding concept to project the beauty of our culture, however, that wasn't the case.

Reaching DJ Mensah over this, he says there is nothing he can say for now but until then, the director which is Yaw Skyface is best to answer such questions.

Despite concerns for the video, its views keep growing each and every single day.

Sarkodie on "Say I Do" talks about him falling in love with this beautiful lady he met, and why he will marry her anytime soon

The concept alone is another reason why we think he should have featured a dark skinned woman to play a role in it.

You can watch from below and don't forget to leave your comments on why Sarkodie and DJ Mensah will choose only light skinned women in their video.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Maabna - Brag (Prod. by Gyenyame Beatz) New Music Maabna - Brag (Prod. by Gyenyame Beatz)
Kelvin 2much: Afrobeats musician drops new banger "Attention" (Listen) Kelvin 2much Afrobeats musician drops new banger "Attention" (Listen)
Music Video: El Magnifico - Bêlê Music Video El Magnifico - Bêlê
Sista Afia: Singer grabs 3 nominations at 3rd TV Music Video Awards Sista Afia Singer grabs 3 nominations at 3rd TV Music Video Awards
VIDEO: Janet Jackson performs Akwaaba dance at 2018 Billboard Awards VIDEO Janet Jackson performs Akwaaba dance at 2018 Billboard Awards
Video: Lil Burna, Berry Billz, Upcoming Tupac drop hot video for "AMG Baby" Video Lil Burna, Berry Billz, Upcoming Tupac drop hot video for "AMG Baby"

Recommended Videos

Music Video: El Magnifico - Bêlê Music Video El Magnifico - Bêlê
Music Video: Lil Burna X Berry Billz X Upcoming Tupac - AMG Baby Music Video Lil Burna X Berry Billz X Upcoming Tupac - AMG Baby
Music Video: Akan - Me Sika Aduro Music Video Akan - Me Sika Aduro



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
3 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by...bullet
4 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with...bullet
5 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 VIDEO Janet Jackson performs Akwaaba dance at 2018 Billboard...bullet
8 Ed Sheeran Singer tops 2018 Billboard Music Awards, see...bullet
9 New Music Hecta - Eseveve (Prod. by Kv-Bangerz)bullet
10 Music Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet

Related Articles

Sista Afia Singer grabs 3 nominations at 3rd TV Music Video Awards
VIDEO Janet Jackson performs Akwaaba dance at 2018 Billboard Awards
Video Lil Burna, Berry Billz, Upcoming Tupac drop hot video for "AMG Baby"
LISTEN UP Kwaw Kese features Kwesi Arthur on new single "Trap House"
Ed Sheeran Singer tops 2018 Billboard Music Awards, see full list of winners
Akan Rapper drops classic video for "Me Sika Aduro"
Music Video Edem - Love Me

Top Videos

1 Video Flowking Stone – Shake For Daddy ft. Patapaa (Prod by Willis Beatz)bullet
2 Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
3 Audio Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)bullet
4 Music Video Lil Burna X Berry Billz X Upcoming Tupac - AMG Babybullet
5 Audio Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
6 Music Video Akan - Me Sika Adurobullet
7 Music Video Edem - Love Mebullet
8 Music Video El Magnifico - Bêlêbullet
9 Music Video Kelvyn Boy - Coffeebullet
10 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet

Music

Kwaw Kese - Trap House feat. Kwesi Arthur
LISTEN UP Kwaw Kese features Kwesi Arthur on new single "Trap House"
Akan - Me Sika Aduro
Akan Rapper drops classic video for "Me Sika Aduro"
Edem - Love Me
Music Video Edem - Love Me
Jay Peacock - N'adom (Prod. by B'Cole)
New Music Jay Peacock - N'adom (Prod. by B'Cole)