Social media has touched 'the Untouchable' DJ Mensah and Sarkodie over their latest video which according to most women, is a disrespect to them.

To these women, DJ Mensah using only light skinned ladies to play full concept of the video, forgetting his very own black beauties is a bit disappointing from his end.

Others also believe the song "Say I Do" seems to be a love song and could come up with a beautiful traditional wedding concept to project the beauty of our culture, however, that wasn't the case.

Reaching DJ Mensah over this, he says there is nothing he can say for now but until then, the director which is Yaw Skyface is best to answer such questions.

Despite concerns for the video, its views keep growing each and every single day.

Sarkodie on "Say I Do" talks about him falling in love with this beautiful lady he met, and why he will marry her anytime soon

The concept alone is another reason why we think he should have featured a dark skinned woman to play a role in it.

You can watch from below and don't forget to leave your comments on why Sarkodie and DJ Mensah will choose only light skinned women in their video.