Experience they says is the best teacher and Stephanie Benson brings it to light in this new single she has for us here.

The Ageless jazz singer/performer signs her heart out on "All About Love".

She gives the love of her life reassurance that the love she has for him is still intact as the first day they met. Give freely and you will get it back freely.

The vows come in play here which asks to be bonded together forever and ever as always.

MartinoKeys lays his magic on this Afrobeats instrumentation.

Download and jam along.