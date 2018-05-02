Stevein Oil returns with "Nobody Dey" May 18

news

After blessing Gospel music fans with ‘Aforie’ and ‘Overflow,’ Gospel artiste Stevein Oil is preparing to release his latest single, ‘Nobody Dey.’

The song will be released exclusively on www.nobodydey.com on May 19, 2018 for all who love good music with soothing melodies and inspiring message.

‘Nobody Dey’ will be for free download with a free-will donation.

The song talks about God’s greatness and the wondrous things he does in the lives of humankind.

It was produced by Enock Owuraku Kissi and mixed Shadrack Yawson, popularly known as Shaa. The video which will also be released on the same day was shot by Skyweb.

‘Nobody Dey’ is expected to strengthen people faith in God and acknowledge his greatness.

Stevein Oil started music about 10 years ago but has been actively involved in gospel ministration for the past 2 years.

After winning the CAN 2008 song-writing competition, he released his first single, ‘Ese’ in 2016.



‘Overflow’ gained prominence among most music patrons and that has really boosted his image and ministry.

He has performed at programmes such as No Tribe’s United Praiz concert in 2015 and WAR concert in 2017.