Home > Entertainment > Music >

Stevein Oil returns with "Nobody Dey" May 18


Stevein Oil Gospel singer returns with "Nobody Dey" May 18

Gospel artiste Stevein Oil is preparing to release his latest single, ‘Nobody Dey.’

  • Published:
Gospel artiste Stevein Oil is preparing to release his latest single, ‘Nobody Dey.’ play

Gospel artiste Stevein Oil is preparing to release his latest single, ‘Nobody Dey.’
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After blessing Gospel music fans with ‘Aforie’ and ‘Overflow,’ Gospel artiste Stevein Oil is preparing to release his latest single, ‘Nobody Dey.’

The song will be released exclusively on www.nobodydey.com on May 19, 2018 for all who love good music with soothing melodies and inspiring message.

‘Nobody Dey’ will be for free download with a free-will donation.

The song talks about God’s greatness and the wondrous things he does in the lives of humankind.

READ MORE: E.L, Epixode shut down Burkina Faso

It was produced by Enock Owuraku Kissi and mixed Shadrack Yawson, popularly known as Shaa. The video which will also be released on the same day was shot by Skyweb.

‘Nobody Dey’ is expected to strengthen people faith in God and acknowledge his greatness.

Stevein Oil started music about 10 years ago but has been actively involved in gospel ministration for the past 2 years.

After winning the CAN 2008 song-writing competition, he released his first single, ‘Ese’ in 2016.

‘Overflow’ gained prominence among most music patrons and that has really boosted his image and ministry.

He has performed at programmes such as No Tribe’s United Praiz concert in 2015 and WAR concert in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Paris Beatz: Record producer unveils 5 new artistes from Takoradi Paris Beatz Record producer unveils 5 new artistes from Takoradi
Music Video: Sista Afia - Slay Queen Music Video Sista Afia - Slay Queen
For the Love of the Region: Western Music Awards 2018 slated for Saturday, May 12 For the Love of the Region Western Music Awards 2018 slated for Saturday, May 12
Music Video: Becca - Sumye Music Video Becca - Sumye
Ghana DJ Awards: Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Ebony, others for Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Ghana DJ Awards Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Ebony, others for Ghana DJ Awards 2018
Music Video: Y BLAQ drops GH¢50,000 ‘LIQUOR’ video Music Video Y BLAQ drops GH¢50,000 ‘LIQUOR’ video

Recommended Videos

Video: Sista Afia - Slay Queen Video Sista Afia - Slay Queen
Pulse Now: Where are these Ghanaian female musicians? Pulse Now Where are these Ghanaian female musicians?
Video: Becca - Sumye Video Becca - Sumye



Top Articles

1 Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"bullet
2 'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new videobullet
3 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod....bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 New Music DJ Breezy - Kimpinstik feat. Dahlin Gage & Medikal...bullet
6 Police affair Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on...bullet
7 Music Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
8 Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to...bullet
9 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4...bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Related Articles

Music Video Becca - Sumye
Ghana DJ Awards Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Ebony, others for Ghana DJ Awards 2018
Music Video Y BLAQ drops GH¢50,000 ‘LIQUOR’ video
Watsup TV “Le Concert Planet” E.L, Epixode shut down Burkina Faso
Epixode Singer's "3nity" album available on Onbarz
Nsuo Kojo King Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self”
Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"
Zylofon Music Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement
"Great You Are" AF Benjamin to inject 'life' into the Gospel scene with new single (Listen)

Top Videos

1 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Music Video Adepa - Condemnbullet
3 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
4 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
5 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
6 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
7 Music Video Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Selfbullet
8 Video Deon Boakye - Ma Warebullet
9 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
10 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet

Music

Watsup TV “Le Concert Planet”
Watsup TV “Le Concert Planet” E.L, Epixode shut down Burkina Faso
"3nity" album by Epixode
Epixode Singer's "3nity" album available on Onbarz
Lyrical Joe
Photos Lyrical Joe launches maiden album "KILL" in grand style
Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self
Nsuo Kojo King Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self”