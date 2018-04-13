Home > Entertainment > Music >

Talaat Yarky's 'Real Man' makes it to Jay Z’s Tidal


Talaat Yarky Afro-Dancehall artiste's 'Real Man' makes it to Jay Z’s Tidal

Talaat Yarky’s first official single ‘Real Man’ has made it to Jay-Z’s Tidal.

  Published:
Talaat Yarky play

Talaat Yarky
Young Afro-Dancehall artiste, Talaat Yarky’s first official single ‘Real Man’ has made it to Jay-Z’s Tidal.

The song features vibrant young female act, Tsoobi and AMG producer Unkle Beat.

Talaat Yarky is a solo Reggae and Dancehall artiste. He went to college for 4 years to learn how best to further his passion for music.

He aspires to be the voice of the people of the ghetto bringing their struggles to light and offering them hope and of course great music.

He has released songs like “Ever Strap”, “Obeleke” among others under his previous name.He is currently signed onto Streetwaves Records a 360 Entertainment company.

play Talaat Yarky

 

Tidal (stylized as TIDAL) is a subscription-based music streaming service that combines lossless audio and high-definition music videos with exclusive content and special features on music. The service is maintained by the Norwegian company Aspiro AB.

The service has over 48.5 million tracks and 175,000 music videos. Tidal claims to pay the highest percentage of royalties to music artists and songwriters within the music streaming market, while offering two levels of digital music streaming service: Tidal Premium (lossy quality) and Tidal HiFi (lossless CD quality – FLAC-based 16-Bit/44.1 kHz – and MQA).

Tidal was launched in 2014 by Norwegian public company Aspiro. It has distribution agreements with all of the three major labels, in addition to many indies. In the first quarter of 2015, the parent company Aspiro was acquired by Project Panther Bidco Ltd., which was dissolved on August 2, 2016, which was owned by Jay-Z.

Listen to the song on tidal here 

