Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win

After copping his first ever award at the VGMAs (2018), Rapper Teephlow and his Management Team, SpyderLee Entertainment journeys to Cape Coast this weekend for a “Thank You Tour”.

Winning “Record of the Year” at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 was one of the memorable moments Teephlow would never forget.

Out of 3 nominations he got at this year’s VGMAs, he went home with a plaque for his timeless record “State of the Art”, one of the hit singles off his “Phlowducation” EP, a strictly hardcore rap album that accentuates the dynamics of urban HipHop culture and lyricism.

His “Phlowducation” EP stayed in Top 10 selling albums on Aftown.com for at least 10 weeks after release.

Teephlow is the first Artiste to have won an award for the label, SpyderLee Entertainment.

The Tour starts from Thursday, April 19, 2018 to Saturday, April 21, 2018. Below is the programme line up.

• Thursday, April 19, 2018.

- 10:00am: Meeting of the Oguaaman Hene and his subject at Emintsimadze Palace

- 4:00pm: Meeting with the Regional Minister at the Residency.

• Friday, April 20, 2018.

- 10:00am: Special Guest at the launch of Cape Coast Fetu Afehye Festival at Ato Huston Gardens

• Saturday, April 21, 2018

- 7:00am: ‘Thank You Float’ through the principal streets of Cape Coast.

- 8:00pm: Party at Presidential Palace (Club Party)